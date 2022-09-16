The front bumper appears to have a larger painted surface area compared to the prior model, making the front end appear lower than than the last Crosstrek. The unpainted portion of the front end is styled to look like a sort of crab claw that envelops the foglights. This same shape is echoed in the rear tailight design.

What's new on the interior?

Much like the outside, the inside is not much of a departure from the last Crosstrek. The most obvious new addition is the 11.6-inch portrait-oriented center touchscreen. It's a similar setup to the one in the redesigned WRX, though it's a safe bet that more affordable Crosstrek variants will be equipped with smaller dual screens.