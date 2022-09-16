- The Crosstrek's redesign is more evolutionary than revolutionary.
- Subaru touts improvements to sound deadening and seat comfort.
- Tech highlights include more advanced safety features and a larger center screen.
Subaru recently revealed the next-generation Crosstrek subcompact SUV in Japanese specification, with a design that doesn't seem to stray far from the outgoing model. If you have a general idea of what the last Crosstrek looked like, it may appear as though nothing has changed, but allow us to point out the differences.
The front grille features a wider, repeating hexagonal pattern and slim LED headlights, with dual horizontal bars that draw the eye toward the central Subaru emblem.
The front bumper appears to have a larger painted surface area compared to the prior model, making the front end appear lower than than the last Crosstrek. The unpainted portion of the front end is styled to look like a sort of crab claw that envelops the foglights. This same shape is echoed in the rear tailight design.
Much like the outside, the inside is not much of a departure from the last Crosstrek. The most obvious new addition is the 11.6-inch portrait-oriented center touchscreen. It's a similar setup to the one in the redesigned WRX, though it's a safe bet that more affordable Crosstrek variants will be equipped with smaller dual screens.
Subaru has paid special attention to passenger comfort, starting with vibration absorbing and damping adhesives between the roof panel and braces to reduce cabin noise. The seats are redesigned to transmit less road harshness to occupants. (We'd also like to advocate for softer cushioning, as the current Crosstrek's seats are rather firm.)
The new Crosstrek will feature stereo and mono view cameras for improved image recognition. The system is said to have enhanced pedestrian and motorcycle detection, and Subaru says the emergency braking feature will function in a wider range of situations. There is also an available 360-degree camera to improve visibility on all sides and give more detailed images.
The Subaru Crosstrek sells like hotcakes, so why mess with a proven formula? The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has incremental changes that look to improve on an already solid SUV. We're looking forward to driving one soon