Rivian Debuts 700-HP Performance Powertrain for R1T And R1S

In December last year, Rivian ditched the Max pack, quad-motor configuration for the R1T. The move caused a bit of a stir, as some reservation holders were upset by yet more changes on the truck that they had been so eagerly waiting for. Instead, Rivian promised to bring a high-power dual-motor option to placate buyers who might have felt snubbed.

Now, the remedy is here. Rivian quietly updated its configurators for both the R1T and the R1S to include the new Performance Dual-Motor AWD option. Rivian’s R1T configurator now shows the Performance powertrain with EPA range estimates for the Max pack. The website cites power figures of about 700 hp with more than 700 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds.

In the December announcement, the brand said that a quad-motor powertrain and the 400-mile Max battery pack would eventually be made available, but as of right now, you can't select both the quad-motor layout and the Max pack on the R1T's configurator.

The R1S configurator doesn't feature the Max pack option, but the Performance dual-motor powertrain delivers the same horsepower, torque and 0-60 mph figures as it does for the truck. By contrast, the non-performance dual-motor SUV makes 600 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, and the top-tier Quad-Motor AWD option brings 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque. The range estimate for the R1S with the Performance dual-motor layout with the Large battery pack is 340 miles, not a shine on the truck, which offers the dual-motor Performance with the Max pack that can get up to 400 miles of range.

Keep in mind, however, that both the R1T and R1S that we've put on the Edmunds' real-world range test have beaten their EPA range estimates. As for pricing, Rivian will run you an extra $5,000 on both the R1S and R1T, taking the starting prices for dual-motor Performance models to $84,000 for the R1T and $89,000 for the R1S.