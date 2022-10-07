Reservations Open for Hand-Built 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition

For half a decade, Acura has been whipping up small-batch examples of its cars and SUVs, dipping them in special paint, offering them in unique equipment combinations, and hand-building them using the same crew that's been screwing together the automaker's NSX sports car. Now, it's the TLX Type S sport sedan's turn to receive the PMC Edition treatment.

These PMC Editions, named for Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio, arrive in limited quantities to titillate the brand's most ardent fans. The company will make 300 examples of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition and, for the first time, a PMC model will be available in three premium nano-pigment paint colors instead of one. The production run will include 100 each of Curva Red over an Ebony interior, 130R White over Red, and Long Beach Blue Pearl over Orchid.