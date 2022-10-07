Reservations Open for Hand-Built 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition

- Handcrafted special edition of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S
- Only 300 examples will be made in one of three NSX-inspired paint colors
- Reservations for the Curva Red model opened October 6
For half a decade, Acura has been whipping up small-batch examples of its cars and SUVs, dipping them in special paint, offering them in unique equipment combinations, and hand-building them using the same crew that's been screwing together the automaker's NSX sports car. Now, it's the TLX Type S sport sedan's turn to receive the PMC Edition treatment.
These PMC Editions, named for Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio, arrive in limited quantities to titillate the brand's most ardent fans. The company will make 300 examples of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition and, for the first time, a PMC model will be available in three premium nano-pigment paint colors instead of one. The production run will include 100 each of Curva Red over an Ebony interior, 130R White over Red, and Long Beach Blue Pearl over Orchid.
Prices for the new TLX Type S PMC Edition are not final, but Acura says the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) will "be in the low-to-mid-$60K range." That would make the PMC Edition about ten grand more expensive than the standard-issue TLX Type S.
Reservations for the Curva Red model opened on Acura's website at 7 a.m. Eastern time on October 6. You can reserve the 130R White version starting on November 9, and the list for the Long Beach Blue TLX PMC Edition opens on December 8.
Unlike other TLX models, the PMC Edition is hand-built in the same facility where the dearly departed NSX sports car was made. Acura refers to the team members charged with crafting the car as "master technicians," and each example gets a special dynamometer check, paint inspection, and rough road test to ensure the highest quality. They're wrapped for shipment, too, to ensure the special paint remains flawless during transport.
Otherwise, you've got a standard-issue TSX Type S. Each of these PMC Editions will have a Berlina Black roof, door handles and quad exhaust outlets, plus gloss-black exterior badges. It wears a gloss-finish lip spoiler and matching rear diffuser panel and rides on copper-colored lightweight 20-inch wheels in an NSX-inspired Y-spoke design. Acura fits them with P255/35R20 Pirelli P Zero summer performance tires.
Interiors add carbon-fiber trim, illuminated doorsills, upgraded floor mats, and an individually numbered serialized plaque on the center console. The 16-way power-adjustable sport seats are wrapped in leather with artificial suede inserts.
Too often overlooked, the Acura TLX is a relatively rare sight on roads frequently clogged with look-alike cars and SUVs from other luxury brands. That means any TLX is a great choice for those who like to rub against the grain, and the ultra-exclusive new TLX Type S PMC Edition is even more well suited to them. With its 355-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), Brembo brakes, and special paint and detailing, the Type S PMC edition is the perfect way to stand out in an already rarefied crowd.