Refreshed 2022 Mini Convertible Is Like the Refreshed Mini Hardtop 2 Door, but With a Soft Top

- Restyled front and rear bumpers
- Some newly available features, such as black-painted exterior trim and a heated steering wheel
- Digital instrument panel and larger touchscreen now standard
- Part of the third Mini Convertible generation introduced for 2016
What is the Mini Convertible?
The Mini Convertible is the drop-top version of Mini's Hardtop 2 Door. We've been enjoying this fun-in-the-sun Mini since this generation debuted in 2016, but it's starting to feel a little dated. Luckily, the 2022 Mini Convertible gets a significant refresh that should keep interest piqued at least for a little while longer.