Refreshed 2022 Mini Convertible Is Like the Refreshed Mini Hardtop 2 Door, but With a Soft Top

Refreshed 2022 Mini Convertible Is Like the Refreshed Mini Hardtop 2 Door, but With a Soft Top

Minor Updates Only for the 2022 Mini Convertible

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Refreshed 2022 Mini Convertible Is Like the Refreshed Mini Hardtop 2 Door, but With a Soft Top
  • Restyled front and rear bumpers
  • Some newly available features, such as black-painted exterior trim and a heated steering wheel
  • Digital instrument panel and larger touchscreen now standard
  • Part of the third Mini Convertible generation introduced for 2016

What is the Mini Convertible?

The Mini Convertible is the drop-top version of Mini's Hardtop 2 Door. We've been enjoying this fun-in-the-sun Mini since this generation debuted in 2016, but it's starting to feel a little dated. Luckily, the 2022 Mini Convertible gets a significant refresh that should keep interest piqued at least for a little while longer.

2022 Mini Convertible.

2022 Mini Convertible.

The Convertible's front and rear fascias now incorporate a body-colored panel that runs to the edge of the chrome grille and bumper surrounds. Those surrounds — along with the badges, door handles and tailpipes — can now be ordered in a gloss black treatment to distinguish it from previous models, which had chrome-only frames.

The interior is slightly revised as well. Interior dimensions are unchanged, so trying to squeeze adults into the back seat of this diminutive convertible might qualify as inhumane treatment. But there is a new digital instrument panel from the Hardtop-only electric Cooper SE. It's standard across the model line, as are an 8.8-inch central display, satellite radio and lane departure warning. A heated steering wheel and adjustable ambient lighting join the options list. Apple CarPlay smartphone integration remains an optional extra, and there's still no support for Android Auto. Other key components, from the suspension and powertrain choices, are unchanged from last year

2022 Mini Convertible.

2022 Mini Convertible.

Edmunds says

From a performance perspective, the Mini Convertible is outmatched against rivals such as the Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Mazda Miata. But there's still enough charm here to make this Mini a satisfying pick for a reasonably priced drop-top.

2022 Mini Convertible.

2022 Mini Convertible.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron's interest in cars began at 18, when he had to replace his banged-up Toyota Corolla. At Edmunds since 2013, he's driven hundreds of cars, evaluating them and writing about his experiences.