RAV4 Prime Put on Notice by Upcoming 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid

Since PHEVs use smaller battery packs than fully electric vehicles, they don't take nearly as long to charge fully from an empty battery. Thanks to that, plus a relatively quick 7.2-kW onboard charger, the Sportage PHEV can fully recharge its pack in about two hours using a typical Level 2 station.

What are the Sportage Plug-In Hybrid's trim levels?

The PHEV trim lineup draws inspiration from the standard Sportage's offerings. The PHEV will start at the X-Line level, which is differentiated from other Sportages by its more ruggedly styled bumpers, black exterior trim and roof rack. It will also come with a suite of standard safety features that include blind-spot monitoring and safe exit assist — helpful so you don't open your door into traffic coming from behind.

There will also be a loaded X-Line Prestige, which packs the Sportage PHEV with a Harman/Kardon premium audio system, navigation-linked adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera and remote vehicle parking, which is activated from outside the vehicle. We know that a digital instrument panel and touchscreen setup with dual 12.3-inch screens will be available, but we don't know if it will be included on the X-Line Prestige or as part of a stand-alone package.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid expands the lineup with a model focused on delivering performance and fuel economy in equal measure.