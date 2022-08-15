2023 Hyundai Palisade Review: An Even More Well-Rounded Package

How is the 2023 Palisade's interior?

Unlike the driving experience, the 2023 Palisade's cabin actually feels fresh. Yes, the basic layout of all the controls is the same, but there's enough revision to make a real difference. For starters, the steering wheel is new to the Palisade. It's the same one that's featured in the current Sonata, but it fits in here. This wheel is more pleasant to look at, can be heated, and is simply nicer to hold and use. Plus, the controls on it are slightly more legible, which is a plus.

The center console is largely the same, but there's a new touch control interface that manages the climate control system. The knobs on either side of the new touchscreen still control the temperature, but fan speed and whether the A/C is on or off is controlled by this small digital display. We often deride the use of touchscreens for primary controls, but to Hyundai's credit, the screen is bright and as easy to use as it is to read. We're thankful that temperature, sync and auto settings still get physical buttons, but this addition declutters the center stack while maintaining functionality.

There's also a new center touchscreen that rises above the dashboard. It's larger than before, now stretching 12 inches across (up from 10.25 inches) and has 720p resolution. The interface behind the glass is the same, but we appreciate the extra screen real estate. As for the cabin, Hyundai has made the Palisade feel even more premium. The upgraded leather seating on higher trim remains, but Hyundai has added a massaging driver's seat to help reduce fatigue on long drives. Models equipped with second-row captain's chairs now have winged headrests, and there's a new third-row seat heating option too.