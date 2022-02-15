The first new model in Polestar’s product plans is the Polestar 3. The automaker has already revealed a camouflaged teaser picture of its new SUV at the tail end of 2021. We should see an unwrapped version sometime over the next six months. This will be Polestar’s first SUV, and while it will deliver a high-riding stance typical of a crossover, the focus will be more style- than utility-led. This fully electric model will rival other battery plug-in cars like the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW iX, among others. Like the Polestar 2, the Polestar 3 will be offered with a number of motor and battery configurations, allowing buyers the choice of maximum range or maximum performance.

The Precept concept vehicle that debuted last year shows that the styling of future Polestar models will be highly differentiated from Volvo's design ethos. That includes the Polestar 3, which should look distinct from the next-generation Volvo XC90, with which it will share a common structure and mechanical parts. As such, it will be built at Volvo’s production facility in South Carolina. Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, acknowledged the U.S. will be the most important marketplace for the Polestar 3, saying: “Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers.” That said, the Polestar 3's rakish rear will be unlikely to fit the XC90's third row. It will instead prioritize an engaging drive, with the same high-quality look and feel to the interior that differentiates the Polestar 2 from its closest competition.

Polestar 4

Given the higher number, it might be reasonable to expect the Polestar 4 to be a larger model than the Polestar 3. It's actually a smaller SUV, competing against the likes of the currently available Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Future entrants in this segment include the Audi Q4 e-tron, electric Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB.

Like the Polestar 3, the Polestar 4 will feature the company’s more distinctive styling, though, again, it’ll share mechanical and structural elements with its Volvo relations. In line with Polestar’s market positioning, the Polestar 4 will compete against more sporting models, with the coupe-like styling driving home the focus on driver engagement over outright space provision and practicality.

Polestar 5