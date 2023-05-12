This marks the second time the Polestar 3 has seen its production timetable pushed back. Most recent estimates pegged the Polestar 3’s production for mid-2023, with the first models being built in China. Eventually, Polestar and Volvo’s new assembly plant located near Charleston, South Carolina, will build the Polestar 3 for the U.S. and markets other than China.

News of the delay was first reported by Automotive News. AN also noted Polestar would be eliminating jobs — roughly 300 staff in total — and lowering sales targets for the 2023 model year. Approximately 10% of Polestar’s workforce will be terminated, and the electric automaker’s 2023 sales goal has been revised to 60,000-70,000 vehicles, versus 80,000 units previously.