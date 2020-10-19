Old Money vs. New Money: How They'd Spec the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Having selected the S 580 as their canvas, they'll absolutely add the AMG Line — mainly for its badging, but also to nab the black exterior trim of the Night Package and the available 21-inch wheels. The 1,750-watt Burmester audio system, which is also included in the AMG Line, will inevitably be put to good use, although the trick four-wheel steering system will likely be more appreciated by the valet guy than the driver. It goes without saying that if the new S-Class comes in any shade of designo matte paint, the New Money buyer will be all over it.