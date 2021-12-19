The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Is the Quicker, Sharper EV Nobody Really Needs

Mercedes-Benz came out swinging for the stands with its first purpose-built, long-range electric vehicle, the EQS. In essence, it's an electric equivalent of the iconic S-Class sedan that already has a decades-long history of defining premium luxury and introducing new technology. Now, just a few weeks after the EQS went on sale, there's a high-performance AMG EQS variant on the way. To no one's surprise, the AMG model fulfills the promise of improved acceleration and handling (and a higher price tag to match), but it also raises a few questions.

How is the AMG EQS different?

The standard EQS sedan is offered in two trim levels. The EQS 450+ has a single electric motor driving the rear wheels and boasts a power output of 329 horsepower and 419 lb-ft of torque. The EPA estimates it can travel as far as 350 miles on a single charge, but our real-world range test resulted in an even more impressive 422 miles. Stepping up to the all-wheel-drive EQS 580 4Matic increases power to 516 hp and 631 lb-ft with the likely EPA range estimate dropping slightly to 340 miles.

The AMG EQS further increases output to a maximum of 751 hp and 752 lb-ft, and we expect the added weight of its additional standard features will drop the cruising range a bit. In keeping with every AMG-branded model, this EQS also gains a more performance-focused suspension and several standard features that are listed as options on the supporting non-AMG versions.