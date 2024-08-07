The brilliant design mind behind the Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Gemera launched his own hypercar concept today. Sasha Selipanov penned the super-exclusive Nilu, the first model from his brand Nilu27, and it may be even loftier and more dramatic than his other endeavors. It’s also deeply entwined with internal combustion, to the delight of enthusiasts everywhere.

Selipanov’s marketing message doesn’t mince any words about its focus, advertising “Analog Brutality.”