- Sasha Selipanov, a celebrated designer responsible for the sleek lines of the Bugatti Chiron, has launched his own hypercar design.
- The 1,070-hp car is called the Nilu.
- Only 15 examples of this track-only vehicle will be built, with a street-legal version coming later.
The 1,070-HP Nilu Hypercar Concept Is Simultaneously Futuristic and Analog
Superstar designer Sasha Selipanov — formerly of Koenigsegg and Bugatti — unleashed a 1,000-hp beast
The brilliant design mind behind the Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Gemera launched his own hypercar concept today. Sasha Selipanov penned the super-exclusive Nilu, the first model from his brand Nilu27, and it may be even loftier and more dramatic than his other endeavors. It’s also deeply entwined with internal combustion, to the delight of enthusiasts everywhere.
Selipanov’s marketing message doesn’t mince any words about its focus, advertising “Analog Brutality.”
“The current obsession with technology has desensitized the authentic automotive experience,” Nilu27 says on its main site. “Nilu27 prioritizes a raw, unfiltered connection with the machine, and that’s why we have chosen to deliberately minimize our reliance on tech.”
In other words, this is a car for someone who craves the visceral experience of a gas-powered machine, with a gated seven-speed manual transmission that will surely be a thrilling experience. Nilu27 says the engine’s “large bore and short stroke will make it rev like an electric motor,” but there’s no question this is forged in fire.
Boasting 1,070 horsepower and revving to 12,000 rpm, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine was built in partnership with New Zealand-based Hartley Engines. Nelson Hartley, founder and CEO of Hartley Engines, said his team took inspiration from late '80s and early '90s Formula 1 cars for the bespoke engine. The exhaust headers that snake through the valley of the V12's “hot V” layout makes this powerplant stand apart aesthetically, as does the three-pipe exhaust outlet aimed at the sky.
“We strove for the kind of engineering that's raw, endearing, emotional, and sometimes a little crazy,” Hartley said.
Crazy is an apt term for a hypercar with a price tag that will likely top seven figures, knowing Selipanov’s previous work. Fantasy gullwing doors, a minimalist interior, sweeping racing lines, and a futuristic 3D-printed exhaust system are eye-catching details, all riding on wide Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
This track-only Nilu will be uncovered in the company of a select group of VIPs and media on August 8 in Los Angeles and will debut publicly on August 15 during the Monterey Car Week festivities. Only 15 of this variant will be built, with 54 street-legal production cars to follow at an unspecified date.
Edmunds says
Mere mortals may never get to drive this magical creature, but we appreciate the pure art imbued into the design.