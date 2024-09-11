Skip to main content

The NHTSA Wants to Make Trucks and SUVs Safer for Pedestrians

New tests could save lives in car-versus-pedestrian accidents

  • A rise in pedestrian deaths has prompted the NHTSA to propose a new safety standard.
  • The new rule aims to curb head-to-hood collision fatalities given the high hood height of passenger trucks and SUVs.
  • The NHTSA estimates the changes could save 67 lives every year.

The NHTSA has introduced a proposal for a new rule that it hopes will “reduce fatalities and serious injuries among pedestrians struck by vehicles.” The rule will create a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) requiring new vehicles under 10,000 pounds to be designed to reduce the likelihood of serious injuries and deaths in pedestrians due to a crash. 

“We have a crisis of roadway deaths, and it’s even worse among vulnerable road users like pedestrians. Between 2013 and 2022, pedestrian fatalities increased 57% from 4,779 to 7,522. This proposed rule will ensure that vehicles will be designed to protect those inside and outside from serious injury or death,” said Sophie Shulman, the NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator. 

2024 Tesla Cybertruck picture

The new FMVSS will establish testing that will simulate a head-to-hood impact, introducing performance requirements designed to minimize the risk of pedestrian head injuries. These tests will include using “human-like” headforms to measure head-to-hood impact on small children and adults alike, and the NHTSA hopes the measure will save 67 lives every year. It's surprising that we have no regulation like this in place at the moment, while the European Union has been improving pedestrian safety laws it's had in place for years. Not surprisingly, the NHTSA says that the FMVSS will help "harmonize U.S. vehicle regulations globally to promote vehicle safety."

Additionally, the change will help introduce “focused enhancements to ensure that uniquely American platforms, such as pickups and large SUVs, would provide the proposed level of pedestrian head protection.” In plain English, the NHTSA says big trucks and SUVs have tall hoods that bonk people on the head real hard in a crash. That’s not OK because these vehicles made up almost 25% of new passenger car sales in 2020. Given the rapid rise of pedestrian fatalities in recent years, the NHTSA’s rule feels like a clear step in the right direction and will hopefully be part of the sweeping pedestrian safety measures this country needs.

