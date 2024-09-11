The new FMVSS will establish testing that will simulate a head-to-hood impact, introducing performance requirements designed to minimize the risk of pedestrian head injuries. These tests will include using “human-like” headforms to measure head-to-hood impact on small children and adults alike, and the NHTSA hopes the measure will save 67 lives every year. It's surprising that we have no regulation like this in place at the moment, while the European Union has been improving pedestrian safety laws it's had in place for years. Not surprisingly, the NHTSA says that the FMVSS will help "harmonize U.S. vehicle regulations globally to promote vehicle safety."

Additionally, the change will help introduce “focused enhancements to ensure that uniquely American platforms, such as pickups and large SUVs, would provide the proposed level of pedestrian head protection.” In plain English, the NHTSA says big trucks and SUVs have tall hoods that bonk people on the head real hard in a crash. That’s not OK because these vehicles made up almost 25% of new passenger car sales in 2020. Given the rapid rise of pedestrian fatalities in recent years, the NHTSA’s rule feels like a clear step in the right direction and will hopefully be part of the sweeping pedestrian safety measures this country needs.