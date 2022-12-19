Even though it received a recent styling update and saw the addition of the sporty N model to the lineup, the Hyundai Kona is set for an upcoming full redesign. The automaker just pulled the wraps off the new 2024 Hyundai Kona, and although exact details haven't been announced yet, we do know that it will grow a few inches and add a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain to the mix.

We're getting a look at the new Kona's exterior first, which features the same SUV-like profile as the current model. But there's a lot more going on up front (in a good way), giving the Kona a distinctive face. This is especially true of the purely electric model, which has a unique pixelated take on the new full-width LED light bar and a lower bumper treatment that differentiates it from not only the other Konas but also its amorphous predecessor. Hyundai says the new Kona grows nearly 6 inches in overall length, with 2.4 inches of that between the wheelbase. We take this to mean the new Kona has a bit more passenger and cargo space. That would definitely be appreciated since the current model doesn't have a ton of rear legroom.

Hyundai has also shared an image of the 2024 Kona's interior, which shows new touches like an ambient lighting strip concealed in the dash and a glimpse of the dual 12.3-inch driver information and entertainment screens. Hyundai also said that there will be a hybrid to join the standard, Electric and N Line variants, though powertrain specifics aren't known at this point. But the Kona does share a few components with the Kia Niro, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Niro's 139-horsepower hybrid powertrain is straight up transplanted into the Kona hybrid.