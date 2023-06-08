The Porsche Mission X Concept Is the 918 Successor You've Been Waiting For

Right now, this is just a concept car. But give it a little time, and the Porsche Mission X will likely morph into the brand’s new halo car — you can bet your 918 Spyder on it. It features a super efficient electric powertrain and Le Mans-style doors, and Porsche claims it will be the fastest road-legal car around the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife. We just hope Porsche actually comes through and builds this dream machine like it did with the original 918 Spyder concept.

However, unlike the 918, the Mission X is fully electric (similar to the the brand’s previous Mission R concept). Of course, because this is a concept, Porsche doesn’t have to bother with physical limitations just yet — it claims a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, at least in PS, not American horsepower. Supposing that comes to fruition, Koenigsegg’s One:1 will have been “One:upped.” The car is low, too, thanks to the eschewing of the long-standing skateboard layout for EVs. Instead, batteries are mounted behind the seats, à la mid-engine supercar.