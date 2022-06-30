Volkswagen ID. Aero First Look: The Sedan's Second Chance?

But first, let's talk about that new VW. The ID. Aero is still a concept, but it looks nearly production-ready. That's mostly thanks to the fact that its exterior design follows the cues that have already been set by the likes of the ID. 4 and ID. Buzz. The front end is extremely familiar, and the headlights look identical to what we've seen before. There is some of the expected concept flair in the form of door handles that have been replaced with touch-sensitive buttons and massive 22-inch wheels that probably won't make their way to the production car. But all in all, the ID. Aero looks like it's ready to go.

The production version of the car will be built on VW's scalable EV architecture it calls MEB. It's the same platform that underpins every single other ID. product, but this is the first time it will be used on a sedan from Volkswagen. We don't have official specs yet, but other MEB products give us a hint as to what the numbers will be like. We expect the ID. Aero to pack an 82-kWh battery pack that feeds its energy to a single electric motor. An all-wheel-drive version is likely, too, and that will likely be more powerful and quicker as a result. Range will probably be somewhere between 280 and 300 miles.