Volkswagen ID. Aero First Look: The Sedan's Second Chance?

- Volkswagen just announced another new EV.
- But it's not an SUV or a van — it's a sedan.
- Does the electric future hail a rebirth for the sedan body style? We hope so.
Earlier this week Volkswagen announced the new ID. Aero, and despite the name, it isn't a plane. It isn't an SUV or a van either. Interestingly, the ID. Aero is a concept that will serve as the template for an ID-badged sedan that will compete in the premium midsize segment, per Volkswagen. It's no secret that sedans have lost favor with buyers in recent years, but this concept and the recently unveiled Hyundai Ioniq 6 got us wondering: Is the sedan going to make a comeback in the electric future?
But first, let's talk about that new VW. The ID. Aero is still a concept, but it looks nearly production-ready. That's mostly thanks to the fact that its exterior design follows the cues that have already been set by the likes of the ID. 4 and ID. Buzz. The front end is extremely familiar, and the headlights look identical to what we've seen before. There is some of the expected concept flair in the form of door handles that have been replaced with touch-sensitive buttons and massive 22-inch wheels that probably won't make their way to the production car. But all in all, the ID. Aero looks like it's ready to go.
The production version of the car will be built on VW's scalable EV architecture it calls MEB. It's the same platform that underpins every single other ID. product, but this is the first time it will be used on a sedan from Volkswagen. We don't have official specs yet, but other MEB products give us a hint as to what the numbers will be like. We expect the ID. Aero to pack an 82-kWh battery pack that feeds its energy to a single electric motor. An all-wheel-drive version is likely, too, and that will likely be more powerful and quicker as a result. Range will probably be somewhere between 280 and 300 miles.
Volkswagen says this all-electric sedan is headed for the U.S. market, and that got us thinking about the sedan's future. SUVs and crossovers of all shapes and sizes are all the rage, with buyers preferring the extra space and lofty driving position to that of the low-slung sedan. But EVs might change that.
They'll be just as efficient as their SUV counterparts — if not more — so they'll be able to find slightly more range. Additionally, having less mass and a battery low down in the body structure means they'll be dynamically more engaging too. Cars like the Porsche Taycan and Audi's e-tron GT are genuinely fun despite their weight.
Plus, without the restrictions posed by needing to package an engine, transmission and other running gear, sedans will be even more practical and look more interesting. The visual differences between cars like the Tesla Model 3, Ioniq 6, the ID. Aero and Polestar 2 make a clear case for just how much latitude car designers can have with sedans in the future. As a result, we're hoping that the EV renaissance brings with it a host of new sedans that find favor with buyers, but only time — and the sales charts — will really tell.
Next up: EV sports cars.