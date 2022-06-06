New Lotus Emira Is Worth the Wait

How does the Emira drive?

The outstanding impression is bewitching precision. Every input you give the Emira is answered immediately and exactly.

The V6 engine, because it's supercharged rather than turbocharged, serves up a progressive delivery with no lag. For a sports car, the 6,800-rpm redline seems a little mean, and you'll accidentally bounce off it in your early miles in the car. You soon learn to operate mostly in the engine's generous upper-middle revs. Its voice is a strong harmonious tenor. The gear ratios suit this, as there are no wide gaps between the ratios, so you can keep the engine in your chosen rpm band. And a fairly short axle ratio means the upper gears aren't too fast for road use.

We haven't yet put the Emira through our own test-track regimen, but Lotus claims it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.3 seconds. It also says curb weight is around 3,200 pounds for the First Edition with the manual transmission. Combine that with our on-road impressions and Lotus' acceleration figure seems realistic. It's certainly quick, though, for context, the Corvette with the Z51 package checks in at around 3,650 pounds and, with the help of its automatic transmission, sprinted to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds in our testing.

The steering uses hydraulic assistance, which is unfashionable as it demands a small fuel economy penalty versus the electric sort, but the rewards come in weighting and road feel. Around the straightaway, the Emira's system has very little self-centering. That means you feel intimately connected with the tires as they ride road markings, or change weighting over crests or dips. It also means the car is wonderfully eager to begin a turn.

Deep into the curve, there is simply massive grip, both from the front and the rear as it propels itself from the apex. Thank the well-balanced weight distribution, wide track, double-wishbone suspension design, and the 295/30R20 rear and 245/35 20 front Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tires. Lotus says the car's bodywork generates significant downforce at track speed, though we'll have to take the automaker's word for it as so far we've only driven the Emira on regular roads.

And yet this is on the Tour tire-and-suspension setup. You could also opt for a slightly stiffer Sport suspension and even gripper Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. This Tour suspension is firm but never uncomfortable, and it has terrific control even over bucking, heaving roadway at speed. We never wished for the other setup.

Indeed there's so much grip that you'll surely not broach it on the road, and with that comes our slight disappointment with the Emira. It's mostly operating so far within itself that it has lost some of the traditional Lotus cornering involvement. You don't feel enough nuances of the tires working beneath you.