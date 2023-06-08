Towing and hauling

When it comes to towing and payload, not one truck gets into the winner’s circle for both. If hauling stuff in the bed of the truck is important to you, you’ll want to look at the Ford Ranger. This truck can handle 1,805 pounds of payload in its 5-foot bed. However, if you need to hook up a trailer and go, it’s all about the Chevrolet Colorado with its maximum rating of 7,700 pounds.

Only Toyota offers different bed and cab configurations. The Tacoma will be available in a four-door double cab with either a 5- or 6-foot bed or in the new two-door, two-seat XtraCab with the 6-foot bed. If hauling longer items is on the agenda, the Tacoma should be on your list. Buyers of the Ranger and the Colorado will get the ever-popular four-door cab with a 5-foot bed.

Check the tech

Modern truck buyers expect more than just a work truck, and manufacturers have stepped up by including more technology and advanced driver's aids in their rigs. The previous Tacoma had a small infotainment screen with an unappealing interface, but the new one hits a home run. It features the largest available screen in the segment at 14 inches. All three offer digital gauge clusters — it’s even standard on the Colorado — and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included at no extra cost across the board.

Each truck gets its own suite of safety tech with varying standard features. Toyota stands out by including full-speed adaptive cruise control as standard, in addition to a new Emergency Driving Stop feature that will bring a vehicle to a stop if the driver becomes unresponsive.

That’s not to say the other trucks don’t have their own cool, unique features. Ford offers Active Park Assist 2.0, which can help automate both parallel and perpendicular parking, and you can get 10 available cameras, including an underbody camera, on the Colorado.