10 Things You Need to Know Before Off-Roading

Here's what you need to know before you swap pavement for dirt

  • written by
    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • We've got some tips for first-time off-roaders.
  • We cover everything from selecting the right tires to packing recovery gear.
  • Check out the video for 10 must-know tips.

If you're looking to break into the wide world of off-roading, you've come to the right place. Edmunds contributor Emme Hall has driven on dirt everywhere from Mexico to Saudi Arabia to Southern California — and she's got some tips that'll help your first off-roading adventure go smoothly.

Check out our video to learn 10 tips and tricks you should know before you swap out paved roads for dirt, rocks and gravel.

