- We've got some tips for first-time off-roaders.
- We cover everything from selecting the right tires to packing recovery gear.
- Check out the video for 10 must-know tips.
10 Things You Need to Know Before Off-Roading
Here's what you need to know before you swap pavement for dirt
If you're looking to break into the wide world of off-roading, you've come to the right place. Edmunds contributor Emme Hall has driven on dirt everywhere from Mexico to Saudi Arabia to Southern California — and she's got some tips that'll help your first off-roading adventure go smoothly.
Check out our video to learn 10 tips and tricks you should know before you swap out paved roads for dirt, rocks and gravel.