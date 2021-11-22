New Special Edition Models Announced for 2022 Ford Mustang, Shelby GT500

- GT500 Heritage Edition brings back iconic color combo.
- Coastal Limited Edition features unique styling elements for EcoBoost Mustang.
When Ford reintroduced the Shelby GT500 iteration of the Mustang in 2020, we were floored. A supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with 760 horsepower delivered the high-octane thrills worthy of the historic nameplate. The limited-run 2022 Ford Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition adds an iconic color combination to pay homage to the original GT500 that debuted 55 years ago. If your budget is a little more modest yet you still want your 'Stang to stand out, the new Coastal Limited Edition model should do the trick.
The original Mustang GT500 was introduced all the way back in 1967 and was immediately the most powerful Mustang you could drive off the showroom floor. For 2022 Ford has introduced the Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, which finishes the fastback in a Brittany Blue paint scheme with a pair of Wimbledon White stripes down the center. The Heritage Edition comes standard with vinyl stripes but is available with a hand-painted option in either the Wimbledon White scheme or in Absolute Black. The Heritage Edition upgrade costs $2,140, while opting for the hand-painted stripes increases the Heritage Edition's price an extra $10,000.
If you've seen, and admired, the Code Orange paint on the new Ford F-150 Raptor, the Ford GT or the upcoming Bronco Raptor, then we have some good news for you: The "regular" 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 is now available in the same stunning color.
Down the lineup a few ponies, Ford is also introducing the 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition, a new appearance package for turbocharged EcoBoost models. This new variant adds 19-inch wheels, vinyl side stripes, a pedestal rear spoiler, black grille, a rear fender side scoop and a lighted sill plate. Buyers can get either a fastback or convertible in one of three colors: Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange or Rapid Red. The Coastal package is available for an additional $1,995 over the base price of the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Premium.
Ford makes the 2022 Shelby GT500 and standard Mustang even more appealing with new limited-edition appearance packages.