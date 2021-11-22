New Special Edition Models Announced for 2022 Ford Mustang, Shelby GT500

Mustang Coastal Limited Edition

Down the lineup a few ponies, Ford is also introducing the 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition, a new appearance package for turbocharged EcoBoost models. This new variant adds 19-inch wheels, vinyl side stripes, a pedestal rear spoiler, black grille, a rear fender side scoop and a lighted sill plate. Buyers can get either a fastback or convertible in one of three colors: Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange or Rapid Red. The Coastal package is available for an additional $1,995 over the base price of the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Premium.

Edmunds says

Ford makes the 2022 Shelby GT500 and standard Mustang even more appealing with new limited-edition appearance packages.