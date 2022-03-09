As more modern vehicles adopt fully digital instrumentation, the problem is getting worse, and it's an easy mistake to make. In fact, it recently happened to me while driving a 2022 BMW X3.

On my first night with the vehicle, while driving at dusk in a well-lit suburban area, I assumed the headlights were on. The instrumentation display, infotainment screen, secondary controls and ambient lighting were all illuminated, and the beams from what I thought were my headlights reflected off the back of vehicles I followed in traffic.

The next day, I parked the BMW while the sun was still up and returned to it after dark. The area in which I had parked had no streetlights, and, after starting the engine, it was immediately apparent to me that something was not right. Sure enough, the BMW's headlight controls were in the off position instead of auto.

Of course, I felt like an idiot for driving with the headlights off the evening before. But in my defense, why would any car company think it's a good idea to provide full interior illumination if the headlights are not switched on? After dark, any vehicle's secondary switchgear and steering wheel controls should be difficult to see until the headlights are active. Period.

Isn't there a way to easily solve this problem?

To BMW's credit, the taillights illuminate after dark even if the headlights are not on. But this isn't the case with every vehicle, as is evident on the nation's highways every night of the week.

Canadian authorities agree that interior lighting should be unavailable when the headlights are switched off after dark. As of September 2021, new vehicles sold there cannot provide instrumentation lighting when the headlights are off. Just like it was in the good old days, in Canada, if you can't see your controls at night, that's an indication that your daytime running lights are on instead of your headlights.

Daytime running lights, or DRLs, are not required in the U.S. However, they are mandated in so many other parts of the world that we get them anyway. While studies vary concerning how effective they are, DRLs are now a design element for many automakers, and they're here to stay. Now, we just need automakers to broadly adopt Canada's new law and apply the same approach to vehicles sold in the States.

What can I do to reduce the number of vehicles driving without the lights turned on?