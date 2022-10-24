Any good news to report?

We range tested our Rivian soon after its recommended break-in miles were met. Since we had planned to use our Rivian for off-road things, we ordered it with the 20-inch wheels and chunky all-terrain tires. These tires are great for off-road grip, but they do allegedly come with a range penalty. Or so we thought.

After running our R1T on our real-world range loop, it actually traveled farther than the first R1T we tested that wore the more efficient 21-inch wheels with all-season road tires. There are no official EPA figures for the R1T with all-terrain tires, but Rivian estimates there would be a reduction in range of about 40 miles. Instead we saw a range gain of about 4 miles. So how do we explain this?

Full disclosure: Our test trucks didn't exactly have the same test conditions due to time constraints on our first test. The first test took place almost entirely at night, which had traffic benefits but also meant cooler ambient temperatures and heavier use of the headlights. Our long-term Rivian ran during the day, and although it encountered heavier traffic, it also enjoyed, on average, 15-degree warmer temps (68 degrees versus 53 degrees).

The final piece of the puzzle here is that Rivian contacted us and let us know that it's been able to improve the R1T's range via — you guessed it — over-the-air updates! So in order to prove this claim, we're looking to swap out our truck's all-terrain tires and rerun our range test on 21-inch road tires again. Stay tuned for that.