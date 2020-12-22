BMW X8 Chops the Roof and Swaps Out Rear Seats

BMW X8 Chops the Roof and Swaps Out Rear Seats

Like the X7, but More Stylish and Less Practical

What is the X8?

A BMW crossover has been spotted conducting real-world driving tests, and our sources believe that, under the heavy camouflage, this is the new BMW X8. Like all even-numbered BMW SUVs, the X8 will be a sleekly styled alternative to its odd-numbered counterpart; in this case, the X8 should be a less practical but more eye-catching version of the range-topping X7. We believe the BMW will pattern itself after Audi's Q7/Q8 line, in which the sporty variant removes the third row of seating in favor of a swoopier, more aerodynamic profile. If so, the X8 will appeal to families who prioritize performance and passenger luxuries over outright utility. Expect the X8 to carry over the X7's interior design and materials, though with a slightly more dynamic feel from behind the wheel.

The vehicle pictured here carries "Hybrid Test Vehicle" badging, which is unusual since the X8 is expected to use the X7's range of engines, which are currently limited to gas-only powertrains. Our spy photographers suggest this X8 is equipped with the powertrain from the BMW 745e xDrive iPerformance sedan, which pairs a turbocharged inline-six with a plug-in hybrid component. If so, it remains to be seen whether this plug-in hybrid powertrain will be available in the States. Though the hybrid remains a question mark, we expect the X8 to carry over the powertrain options from the X7. These include a standard turbocharged inline-six, along with a turbocharged V8 available in two states of tune.

Edmunds says

The upcoming BMW X8 is an intriguing, more driver-focused alternative to the automaker's current range-topping SUV, the X7. Buyers in the market for an ultra-luxe SUV right now will have to look elsewhere, though, since we don't expect an official unveil until later in 2021.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron's interest in cars began at 18, when he had to replace his banged-up Toyota Corolla. At Edmunds since 2013, he's driven hundreds of cars, evaluating them and writing about his experiences.