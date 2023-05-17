Have a favorite Matchbox car you want color-matched to 1:1 Range Rover scale? If price is no object, then by all means, feel free to do so!

In addition to the new Bespoke SV program, Range Rover has made other notable updates to the 2024 lineup. They include a new powertrain called the P550e, which uses the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and plug-in hybrid system as the current P440e but adds a much more powerful electric motor. Output stands at 542 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque — a significant increase compared to the P440e's 434 hp and 457 lb-ft. Electric-only range on a full battery charge is also bumped, from an EPA-estimated 48 miles to 51 miles.

According to Range Rover, the 550e needs only 4.8 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph — not bad for an SUV that tips the scales at more than 5,500 pounds.

Even more performance is available in the Range Rover SV, however. Its twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which also features a mild hybrid system for 2024, produces a grand total of 606 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.