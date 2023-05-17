- Range Rover SV Bespoke personalization is available on the 2024 Range Rover Autobiography and SV trim levels.
- The customization program includes over 200 color choices, nearly 400 interior trims, and exterior badging in precious metals, including 24-karat gold.
- Range Rover is also introducing a more potent 550e plug-in hybrid, and the sport-tuned SV trim now boasts more than 600 horsepower.
Land Rover SV Bespoke Offers 230 Paint Colors and Bejeweled Badging
The 2024 Range Rover luxury SUV is more customizable and powerful than ever before
The Land Rover Range Rover has long been known for being one the of the most expensive, powerful and desirable of all full-size luxury SUVs. Apparently this impressive résumé — which includes tenacious off-road capability thanks to its go-anywhere four-wheel-drive hardware — isn't quite enough for some of the automaker's most demanding clientele. The newly introduced SV Bespoke personalization program offers Range Rover customers a dizzying array of color and trim choices, including exterior badging on the hood and tailgate that's finished in various precious metals including 24-karat gold.
Range Rover SV Bespoke is offered on the ultra-luxe Autobiography and sport-tuned SV models. All in all, shoppers can choose among 391 choices of color combinations, plus 230 choices of matte or glossy paint. And in case none of those paint jobs quite suit a choosy Range Rover customer, the Match to Sample paint program lets a buyer provide a paint sample, which can then be replicated on the buyer's posh new SUV.
Have a favorite Matchbox car you want color-matched to 1:1 Range Rover scale? If price is no object, then by all means, feel free to do so!
In addition to the new Bespoke SV program, Range Rover has made other notable updates to the 2024 lineup. They include a new powertrain called the P550e, which uses the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and plug-in hybrid system as the current P440e but adds a much more powerful electric motor. Output stands at 542 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque — a significant increase compared to the P440e's 434 hp and 457 lb-ft. Electric-only range on a full battery charge is also bumped, from an EPA-estimated 48 miles to 51 miles.
According to Range Rover, the 550e needs only 4.8 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph — not bad for an SUV that tips the scales at more than 5,500 pounds.
Even more performance is available in the Range Rover SV, however. Its twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which also features a mild hybrid system for 2024, produces a grand total of 606 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
What else is new for the 2024 Range Rover? The Pivi Pro infotainment system is upgraded with Amazon Alexa voice AI technology, and the controls and menus within the 13.1-inch touchscreen have been simplified. Apparently 80% of all commands can now be done with only two taps of the screen, says Range Rover.
The new Country Road Assist driving aid works with the adaptive cruise control and uses navigation data to automatically adjust speed based on upcoming corners or any changes in the legal speed limit on a given road. And true to its rock-crawling engineering DNA, the new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control lives up to its name by maintaining a safe and comfortable speed while traversing rugged terrain. This system lets the driver focus solely on steering around (or up and over) any obstacles.
Edmunds says
The 2024 Land Rover Range Rover now has more horsepower, more electric range, and more ways to make this ultra-luxurious SUV truly one-of-a-kind based on a buyer's whims and design preferences.