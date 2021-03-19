In Search of the Fastest SUV: Lamborghini Urus vs. Aston Martin DBX

Which one's quicker? Which one is more luxurious? Which one inspires more jealousy from your friends? And which one provides the better value? That's what we're here to find out.

As each of these SUVs has a base price that nearly matches that of the median home in the U.S., which one is worth the money? As the old saying goes, you can sleep in a car, but you can't race a house.

Speaking of Racing, Which One Is Quicker 0-60?

Which is the fastest SUV? Considering the Urus' 641 horsepower versus the Aston Martin's 542 hp, did you honestly think the Lambo would lose? Actually, maybe don't answer that. We have to justify this test somehow.

Not only is the Urus more powerful than the DBX, its launch control works better too. It's an exciting experience from the driver's seat. You can feel it leap off the line, with the front tires pulling you forward and the engine's soundtrack playing at full volume. The DBX, on the other hand, is more relaxed with its acceleration. Dignified, perhaps, but slower.

What would you expect from a Lamborghini Urus 0-60 mph run? How about 3.3 seconds (3.0 seconds with a 1-foot rollout). As for the quarter-mile, it's gone in 11.4 seconds at 118.6 mph. The Aston Martin DBX 0-60 mph run takes 4.4 seconds (4.1 seconds with rollout), and this SUV dispatches the quarter-mile in a gentlemanly 12.5 seconds with a trap speed of 112.0 mph.

No, the DBX isn't the fastest SUV here, but it isn't slow either. The Aston Martin actually posts similar braking performance to the Lambo, stopping from 60 mph at 107 feet compared to the Lambo's 108 feet. On the skidpad, the Urus outgrips the DBX with 1.03 g of steady-state cornering versus the DBX's (still impressive) 0.94 lateral g average.