Lamborghini CEO: No Electric Supercar Until 2030s

Lamborghini's newest upcoming vehicles feature electric motors for added performance, with both the new Revuelto supercar and the replacement for the two-seater Huracán using plug-in hybrid systems. But what about a fully electric powertrain? The horizon on that is a little further out, says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann, who confirmed to Edmunds editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver that there will be no all-electric supercar until at least the 2030s. Lamborghini's first EV will be a grand tourer — a typically expensive coupe that blends high performance with a relatively comfortable ride. This GT will be followed by a battery-driven version of the next-generation Urus SUV.

The upcoming GT will be a two-door 2+2, meaning it's equipped with rear seats that are small but suitable for occasional use. "This will not just be a car for going from A to A, but from A to B,” said Winkelmann. “We want it to be a daily car.” It’s likely to draw inspiration from the Lamborghini Espada, which debuted back in 1968 — “GT cars are where we started.” It will not be cheap. Winkelmann says the GT will be positioned “on top of Urus”, which implies a starting price of about $300,000 in today's money. The GT is likely to arrive around 2028, with the Urus EV bowing a year later.

The focus on the GT car and SUV allows Lamborghini to delay the move to all-electric supercars. “It will not be until the 2030s at the earliest, and the development of synthetic fuels might allow us to continue for longer with hybrid systems,” claimed Winkelmann.

Synthetic fuels are being developed as a more environmentally friendly alternative to more traditional oil-based gasoline and diesel, but Winkelmann accepts there are considerable logistical problems associated with their introduction: “[Synthetic fuels] would need to be available globally. These cars are only viable if [these fuels are] available worldwide because the market is small and the development costs are very high.”

Winkelmann also made clear that there are no plans for a cheaper model below the Urus, and while a hypercar above the Revuelto is always under consideration, there needs to be a viable business model.