Kia Issues Recall for Over 69,000 Sorentos and K5s

Losing power due to an electric oil pump fault

Over 65,000 Kia Sorentos built between October 2020 and August 2022 and 3,000-plus Kia K5s with production dates between November 2020 and August 2022 are being recalled. According to the report, the spotlight is on the vehicles specifically equipped with the 2.5-liter turbocharged engines mated to Kia's eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

The NHTSA's recall notice states the "electric oil pump within the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) may experience an internal fault due to a quality deviation issue at the supplier." Kia described the issue as a "detachment of a component of the electric oil pump circuit board due to insufficient soldering at the supplier." If the circuit board does come apart, the car will throw an error code and allow the vehicle to continue driving normally for a few seconds. After that it will lose power completely because the transmission's gears will disengage. It's estimated that 1% of the affected vehicles will experience this failure.

The top concern is that a loss of power while driving on public roads can increase the risk of a crash, but no major accidents have been reported as of this writing. Kia stated that if the separation does occur while driving that the owner will be notified through audible chimes along with the message "stop safely immediately" on the instrument cluster. If this happens to you in your car, we recommend doing exactly what the car says and finding a safe spot to pull over until help can arrive.