Thirty years ago, Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park hit theaters and reignited interest in dinosaurs, night vision goggles, and Barbasol. (It didn't technically reignite interest in a shirtless Jeff Goldblum, however. That fire has always burned.) The Jeep brand became inextricably linked with the now-iconic film — the first time Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler see a Brachiosaurus, they stand through the open roof of a Jeep Wrangler. Funnily enough, that wasn’t always the case. In Michael Crichton’s original novel (a superb, much darker piece), the vehicles used in Jurassic Park are actually specially made Toyota Land Cruisers with electric drivetrains. While equally cool, Spielberg’s decision to use Wranglers instead has led a limited graphics package that lets owners decorate their Wranglers and Gladiators in the iconic Jurassic Park livery from the film.

While the sticker pack won’t quite transform the 2023 Jeeps into a modern twin of the classic '92 Wrangler, it does get darn close. Jeep will offer two variants of the package, with one set containing graphics and a numbered shifter insert running $550. It includes the classic Jurassic Park door graphics, center and side hood graphics, a swing gate handle sticker (for the Wrangler only), vent graphics, and a numbered shifter insert with a T. rex skeleton. A second pack retailing for $650 will come with all that plus a Grassy Island transfer case shifter insert.

Stellantis says that only 100 of each version will be made, for a total run of 200 units. On top of that, each will be uniquely numbered. That means customers won’t all have the No. 18 graphic, which is a nod to one of the Jeeps featured in the film. We'd guess that one is worth more than the rest. Regardless, Jeep says that the stickers will be available for the following vehicles: 2018-2024 Jeep Wrangler, 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2020-2023 Jeep Gladiator.