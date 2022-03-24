In the Era of Electrification, Stellantis Debuts Brand-New Engine

The engines themselves are crammed full of new engineering tricks to help keep weight down, increase the engines' overall efficiency, and ensure they land within current emissions targets. The cylinder walls are coated with an ultra-thin layer of steel that is melted and bonded to the inside of the cylinder at over 4,000 degrees, and the result is a tough liner that's thinner and lighter than a conventional cast iron liner. It also reduces friction between the piston and the wall itself, resulting in better efficiency.

Stellantis expects the majority of the engines built to be used in the North American market, as overseas brands like Alfa Romeo and Peugeot either don't have a need for engines like these or already have powertrains that work better for their cars. The company also noted that these engines can be used with electrified applications. That means they've been designed to work either as stand-alone internal combustion engines or with standard hybrid, mild hybrid or full plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Hurricane engines will be built in Stellantis' Saltillo North Engine Plant in Mexico, taking the place of the Tigershark engines previously built there.

Edmunds says

Stellantis isn't saying which cars will feature the new engines first, but it did say that the first applications of these engines will be unveiled sometime this year. We're secretly hoping Jeep puts a Hurricane engine in the Wrangler and finally gets rid of the Pentastar V6.