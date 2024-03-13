IIHS Gives Most Advanced Driver Assistance Systems a Failing Grade

Vehicles from BMW, Ford, General Motors, Genesis, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla and Volvo were put to the test. The GMC Sierra and Nissan Ariya earned marginal ratings from IIHS, while the Lexus LS’ Teammate system was the only one to achieve an A for acceptable, leaving room for improvement to the highest rating of G for good.

Criticisms include inadequate monitoring to determine whether the driver is looking at the road or prepared to take control, weak attention reminders, and the ability to use partial autonomy even when unbelted or when other safety features are switched off.

Of all the vehicles tested, Tesla’s 2021-2023 Model 3 with Tesla Autopilot Version 2023.7.10 failed in the highest number of categories, earning a poor rating in six out of eight columns. The Genesis G90 didn’t fare much better, with its 2021-2023 sedans scoring poorly in five of eight categories.