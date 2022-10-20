Seamless Horizon style

This latest Grandeur/Azera has the proportions of a classic full-size sedan thanks its bluff front-end styling, along with its airy and upright-looking cabin. Yet the overall shape is coolly understated and looks entirely modern in its design and detailing.

Hyundai's news release offered little to no details about what will motivate the 2023 Grandeur when it goes on sale. However, for some reference, know that the previous Grandeur was available with turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines and included a hybrid four-cylinder in its lineup, too. We don't expect much to change on that front, but a fully electric version wouldn't be a bad idea, Hyundai.

Hyundai might be mum on the Grandeur's technical hardware, but the automaker wasn't exactly bashful when it came to touting what it calls "Seamless Horizon" design at the front and rear of the car. In case you're wondering — and trust us, so were we — this refers to the slim light bars that span the width of the vehicle at either end.

Up front, the LED lighting sits above a large mesh-pattern grille flanked by square-shaped headlight/foglight assemblies at either corner. Toward the rear, a red LED lightbar cuts through the trunklid and curves around either side and into the rear fenders.

Flush-mounted door handles, seamless side windows, and hidden exhaust pipes add to the Grandeur's long, low and uncluttered appearance. The style is similar to the futuristic shape of Hyundai's Ioniq 5 electric hatchback, though scaled up to Lincoln Town Car proportions.