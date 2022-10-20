- Known as the Grandeur in South Korea, this posh four-door is called the Azera in other markets
- Hyundai last sold the Azera sedan in the U.S. during the 2017 model year.
- Sorry, this streamlined luxury machine is not coming to the U.S.
If you love what you're seeing in these photos, we might be about to break your heart. Hyundai has just revealed the seventh generation of its flagship sedan, which is known as the Grandeur in its home market of South Korea and as the Azera elsewhere. It looks like a massive leap forward for the luxury sedan, but unfortunately this futuristic luxury barge won't be sold in the U.S.
This latest Grandeur/Azera has the proportions of a classic full-size sedan thanks its bluff front-end styling, along with its airy and upright-looking cabin. Yet the overall shape is coolly understated and looks entirely modern in its design and detailing.
Hyundai's news release offered little to no details about what will motivate the 2023 Grandeur when it goes on sale. However, for some reference, know that the previous Grandeur was available with turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines and included a hybrid four-cylinder in its lineup, too. We don't expect much to change on that front, but a fully electric version wouldn't be a bad idea, Hyundai.
Hyundai might be mum on the Grandeur's technical hardware, but the automaker wasn't exactly bashful when it came to touting what it calls "Seamless Horizon" design at the front and rear of the car. In case you're wondering — and trust us, so were we — this refers to the slim light bars that span the width of the vehicle at either end.
Up front, the LED lighting sits above a large mesh-pattern grille flanked by square-shaped headlight/foglight assemblies at either corner. Toward the rear, a red LED lightbar cuts through the trunklid and curves around either side and into the rear fenders.
Flush-mounted door handles, seamless side windows, and hidden exhaust pipes add to the Grandeur's long, low and uncluttered appearance. The style is similar to the futuristic shape of Hyundai's Ioniq 5 electric hatchback, though scaled up to Lincoln Town Car proportions.
Hyundai refers to the cabin of the 2023 Grander as "an oasis of relaxation." If kicking back to you means ambient lighting, large touchscreens, real wood and aluminum trim, and naturally dyed Nappa leather, then consider this the automotive equivalent of a hammock and piña colada.
A closer look at the dashboard reveals a digital gauge cluster mounted side by side with the car's infotainment screen. Just below sits another screen in the center of the dash that houses heating and cooling functions, including controls for the heated steering wheel and heated front seats.
Wisely, Hyundai appears to have kept dedicated knobs for stereo volume and tuning functions. These are found in a slim row of push-button controls positioned between the infotainment screen and the lower one dedicated to cabin ventilation. All in all, it looks like yet another big step forward for a Korean automaker that's been cracking out homerun styling for years. Sadly, Hyundai pulled its flagship sedan in 2017 from the U.S. after what can only be described as abysmal sales numbers (we're talking triple digits here, folks). We wish they'd sell the new one here, but that's probably a gamble Hyundai doesn't want to take.
The 2023 Grandeur makes us long for the days when a luxury vehicle didn't automatically mean a large and ostentatious SUV. While the Grandeur is not coming to the U.S., its bold design is guaranteed to influence Hyundai vehicles sold here.