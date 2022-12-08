You Might Be Surprised by Hagerty’s List of Hot Enthusiast Vehicles

Start scouring online auctions or check your dad’s dusty shed for gems: Hagerty has lined up its list of the hottest enthusiast vehicles on its 2023 Bull Market List and your garage queen could be awaiting its moment of glory. Hagerty’s guidance this year includes vehicles from Suzuki, Chevrolet, Audi, Lamborghini, Nissan, Saab, Toyota, AMC, AM General and a Mercedes-Benz/McLaren collaboration.

Each year, the list features a different set of cars based on data from public and private sales, insurance valuations and historical trends. Men’s Journal noted that past Bull Market List selections typically beat overall market appreciation by an average of 14.5% per year. Here’s a statistic collectors can appreciate: 24 out of 51 total vehicles on past Bull Market roundups have appreciated more than 50% since appearing on the list.

The idea, Hagerty VP Larry Webster told Men’s Journal, was to establish an opportunity to enjoy collecting without losing a lot of money. Buy the car, enjoy the value appreciation, and then sell it for a profit.

“Buying a fun car while it’s on the way up means you can use and enjoy it while likely coming out ahead when it’s time to sell,” says Hagerty Vice President of Automotive Intelligence Brian Rabold.

Hagerty's Bull Market List, from most to least expensive:

2004–2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren ($329,300–$380,700) 2001–2010 Lamborghini Murciélago ($302,700–$342,700) 2008–2015 Audi R8 (manual) ($154,000–$186,700) 1992–2006 AM General Hummer H1 ($105,000–$127,300) 1936–1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead ($90,300–$115,000) 2003–2008 Nissan 350Z ($37,500–$44,900) 2001–2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ($31,400–$39,300) 1968–1970 AMC AMX ($30,500–$40,600) 1985–1993 Saab 900 Turbo ($22,200–$25,800) 1984–1988 Toyota Pickup 4x4 ($20,700–$26,700) 1991–1998 Suzuki Cappuccino ($12,200–$16,700)

The market seems to have a soft spot for quirky little Suzuki models. Last year’s list included the mid-'80s to mid-'90s Samurai and this year it’s a Cappuccino, a teensy-tiny convertible that fits its frothy name. We’d argue that the original Audi R8 (especially the V10-powered version) is already blisteringly hot, as the prices have been sky-high for a while now. Does that mean the R8 could be trending even higher? It has a manual transmission, which is a dying breed, and that makes it ever more valuable.

“It’s time to put to bed the notion that people only want the cars that were hot when they were young," Hagerty said of its 2022 list. However, for 2023 the company says the 1980s and ’90s are officially hot, and Gen X and Gen Y collectors are bringing money to the table.

The oldest vehicle on the list is the Harley-Davidson Knucklehead. Hagerty believes the 1930s-1950s era is slowing down for collectible value. One key takeaways from the collector-car insurance specialist is a reminder that high-performance vehicles come with costly fuel, maintenance and tire-replacement bills. And that vintage trucks are cooler than ever.

"Old trucks ooze authenticity and are the antidote to the digital-overload-pretend-toughness of today’s crossovers," Hagerty says.

Point taken.