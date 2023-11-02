Ford Opens Off-Rodeo Experience to Non-Bronco Owners

Ford's Bronco Off-Rodeo program has been an awesome way for all Bronco and some Bronco Sport owners to gain off-road experience under instruction from trained experts. But up until now, only people who have purchased these vehicles have been able to take part. Starting today, non-Bronco or Bronco Sport owners can register for an abbreviated version of the program, which Ford is calling Half-Day Adventure at Bronco Off-Roadeo.

While the standard Off-Rodeo excursion lasts 10 hours and is free to all Bronco owners and certain Bronco Sport owners (buyers who purchased a 2021 Bronco Sport First Edition, 2021-2022 Badlands or any 2023 model), the Half-Day Adventure lasts five hours and costs $795. It's not the cheapest way to go off-roading, but you can bring up to three other guests who can marvel at your skills behind the wheel, and you'll still be guided through the challenging terrain by experts in the field. If you don't know why you'd want to lock your diffs, don't know how the Bronco's terrain modes work, want to try a Bronco before you buy, or want to just crawl over rocks without dinging your own vehicle, the Off-Rodeo experience might be up your alley.

Interested drivers can book their excursion at the Off-Rodeo website. The Las Vegas, Moab and Austin facilities are open for reservations now, with the Gilford, New Hampshire, location reopening next year in the spring. (The next few weeks are fully booked by Bronco/Bronco Sport owners, after which it closes for ski season.)