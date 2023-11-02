Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Ford Opens Off-Rodeo Experience to Non-Bronco Owners

Ford Opens Off-Rodeo Experience to Non-Bronco Owners

Great for testing the Bronco's capabilities before you buy

Ford Bronco rear
  • Cameron Rogersby
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • Ford's Bronco Off-Rodeo Program is finally open to the public.
  • For $795, you get a half-day experience for you and up to three passengers.
  • The standard 10-hour program is still free for Bronco and Bronco Sport buyers.
Ford Bronco group
364 for sale in your area
See All for Sale

Ford's Bronco Off-Rodeo program has been an awesome way for all Bronco and some Bronco Sport owners to gain off-road experience under instruction from trained experts. But up until now, only people who have purchased these vehicles have been able to take part. Starting today, non-Bronco or Bronco Sport owners can register for an abbreviated version of the program, which Ford is calling Half-Day Adventure at Bronco Off-Roadeo.

While the standard Off-Rodeo excursion lasts 10 hours and is free to all Bronco owners and certain Bronco Sport owners (buyers who purchased a 2021 Bronco Sport First Edition, 2021-2022 Badlands or any 2023 model), the Half-Day Adventure lasts five hours and costs $795. It's not the cheapest way to go off-roading, but you can bring up to three other guests who can marvel at your skills behind the wheel, and you'll still be guided through the challenging terrain by experts in the field. If you don't know why you'd want to lock your diffs, don't know how the Bronco's terrain modes work, want to try a Bronco before you buy, or want to just crawl over rocks without dinging your own vehicle, the Off-Rodeo experience might be up your alley.

Interested drivers can book their excursion at the Off-Rodeo website. The Las Vegas, Moab and Austin facilities are open for reservations now, with the Gilford, New Hampshire, location reopening next year in the spring. (The next few weeks are fully booked by Bronco/Bronco Sport owners, after which it closes for ski season.)

Ford Bronco front

Edmunds says

Ford's popular Bronco Off-Rodeo program finally opens its doors to non-Bronco owners. At $795, the cost is steep. But you do get training from seasoned off-roaders and a fun break from the everyday grind in a controlled environment.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The 3-Row MAZDA CX-90 PHEV
Learn More on MazdaUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The 3-Row MAZDA CX-90
Learn More on MazdaUSA.com 
Photo Sponsored By
Invigorating design,
craftsmanship, and performance.
Learn More on Edmunds 
Photo Sponsored By
Flexibility for your journey.
Learn More on Edmunds 

Related information

Lease deals by model

Lease deals by make

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Recent automotive news

Other models