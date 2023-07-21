2023 Ford Bronco Sport Shines at Bronco Off-Roadeo Facility in Moab

We test out the Bronco Sport Badlands' capabilities

Currently, only a certain subset of Ford buyers can participate in the Off-Rodeo program. According to the Bronco Off-Rodeo website, current owners of a 2021 or newer Bronco, 2021 or 2022 Bronco Sport Badlands, or any 2023 Bronco Sport may be eligible to attend. The program is free to attend (aside from a $50 reservation fee), but there are some exclusions. Owners of eligible 2021 or 2022 model year vehicles, for instance, must attend by December 31 of this year. Make sure to check out broncooffroadeo.com for more information.

For this program, Ford handed me the keys to a Bronco Sport Badlands. For those unaware, the Badlands is the highest trim available for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport — excluding the special Heritage Limited variant. The Badlands comes equipped with an array of off-roading features, plus a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. (All other trims except the Heritage Limited come with a turbocharged three-cylinder.)The Bronco Sport performed exceptionally well during our experience. Our route was specifically curated for the Bronco Sport and the varying terrain we covered had considerable complexity, enabling us to actually challenge the vehicle’s capabilities. We traversed dirt and rocky roads, sand, steep hills and a few boulders. Crossing these distinct terrains allowed us to utilize the Bronco's different GOAT (for "goes over any type of terrain") modes. The modes in the Badlands are Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl. During the drive we employed all except for Slippery. There were instances where you could hear the engine pushing hard to continue, but nothing to indicate true weariness. We also locked the rear differential several times to get up and through some obstacles. Approach and departure angles were generous enough to clear the hills on the course. Most were 30 degrees or less, which we ascended and descended with ease. Overall, the GOAT modes and 4WD system functioned effectively, and the Bronco Sport proved to be adept at off-roading on this course.