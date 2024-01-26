Skip to main content
Five Awesome Cars You Can Get for Base Tesla Model 3 Money

The list is way cooler than you think

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular EVs out right now.
  • It's a great buy, but what if you wanted something great for Tesla money that wasn't a Tesla?
  • Here are five awesome cars you can get for the price of a base Model 3 ($40,630).

There is a really big world of used cars out there, so we thought we'd pull together a list of some seriously cool cars you can get for less than the cost of a base Tesla Model 3 ($40,630). Maybe you're not ready for electrification or maybe you're just shopping for a cool car at a fair price. Either way, we've got you covered.

Porsche Cayenne GTS

Yes, you really can get a Porsche Cayenne GTS (with its big ole V8) for less than $40,000. These are fantastic SUVs, with all the performance you'd expect of a Porsche and enough room for you and the kids. We liked these when they were new, and they make surprising deals as used cars, too.

Honda Civic Type R

The FK8 Type R (2017-2021) was nearly as good as the new (FL5 generation) Type R in every single way. It was fantastic to drive — it even claimed the front-wheel-drive record at the famed Nurburgring in Germany. It's also practical, comfortable and well-equipped to boot.

BMW M2

The first generation (2016-2018) BMW M2 marked the return of the old BMW we knew and loved. Aside from being a handsome face, the M2 was also a real driver's car through and through — it was an instant classic. A turbocharged straight-six engine made 365 horsepower and it can even be had with a manual.

Toyota GR Corolla

This one isn't even a used find! Potentially the best hot hatchback on sale right now, the GR Corolla is a running riot on wheels. We love this little monster, and we're more than happy to recommend it to anyone who wants a fun daily driver.

Audi e-tron

Turns out luxury EVs depreciate so much you can get a used Audi e-tron for less than 40,000. The e-tron was one of the first cars of its type, and though it delivers less than impressive range, the e-tron makes up for it with its sumptuous interior, bank-vault-like build quality, and genuinely luxurious overall EV experience.

