Five Awesome Cars You Can Get for Base Tesla Model 3 Money

Yes, you really can get a Porsche Cayenne GTS (with its big ole V8) for less than $40,000. These are fantastic SUVs, with all the performance you'd expect of a Porsche and enough room for you and the kids. We liked these when they were new, and they make surprising deals as used cars, too.

The FK8 Type R (2017-2021) was nearly as good as the new (FL5 generation) Type R in every single way. It was fantastic to drive — it even claimed the front-wheel-drive record at the famed Nurburgring in Germany. It's also practical, comfortable and well-equipped to boot.

The first generation (2016-2018) BMW M2 marked the return of the old BMW we knew and loved. Aside from being a handsome face, the M2 was also a real driver's car through and through — it was an instant classic. A turbocharged straight-six engine made 365 horsepower and it can even be had with a manual.

This one isn't even a used find! Potentially the best hot hatchback on sale right now, the GR Corolla is a running riot on wheels. We love this little monster, and we're more than happy to recommend it to anyone who wants a fun daily driver.

Turns out luxury EVs depreciate so much you can get a used Audi e-tron for less than 40,000. The e-tron was one of the first cars of its type, and though it delivers less than impressive range, the e-tron makes up for it with its sumptuous interior, bank-vault-like build quality, and genuinely luxurious overall EV experience.