Consider us shocked that the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will even exist. When Ford announced the Oakville Assembly Plant — where the current Nautilus is built — would be retooled for electric vehicle production, we didn't know what that meant for the Nautilus midsize SUV and the related Ford Edge.

Instead of attaching the nameplate to a future EV or scuttling it altogether, Lincoln is actually launching a new gas-powered version, which will be built in China. The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is fully redesigned, and even though the exterior styling is more evolutionary than revolutionary, the tech it offers is nothing short of groundbreaking. Here's everything we know.

What's under the Nautilus' hood?

The standard turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and eight-speed automatic are essentially carried over from last year. The four-cylinder produces 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, which is actually 5 lb-ft lower than the current-generation Nautilus. This, combined with the fact that the upcoming model will only be available with all-wheel drive, leads us to believe the new Nautilus will be a touch slower than its front-wheel-drive 2023 counterpart.

Buyers looking for a speedier Nautilus used to be able to specify a twin-turbocharged V6 good for 335 hp. But this is the age of electrification, and thus the upgraded powertrain is now that same 2.0-liter paired to an electric motor. Available on all trim levels, the new hybrid pumps out about 310 hp and is matched to a continuously variable automatic transmission. It may not win a drag race against a current Nautilus with the V6, but it will undoubtedly win over buyers with a preference for efficiency and performance.

How's the Nautilus' interior?

There's one aspect of the Nautilus' interior that is immediately attention-grabbing, but we'll get to that in a moment. This 2024 model ushers in a new Lincoln cabin design language, starting with a two-spoke steering wheel with a flat top, allowing drivers to peer over the wheel to see the digital instrument panel. The engine start button is smartly relocated from its position next to the piano key shift buttons (which return for 2024 with a new crystalline look) to the dashboard. The center console now features only those shift buttons, the volume knob and a few toggles for the safety systems, as the climate controls are now accessible via touchscreen menus. While we'll reserve judgment until we can actually interact with the touchscreen in person, other manufacturers have also taken this approach, and we've generally been unimpressed with the results.

Lincoln hasn't disclosed full specifications just yet, but they have said that the Nautilus will be a couple inches longer and wider than its predecessor. As a two-row midsize, the current model offers abundant legroom — even for four tall adults — but the panoramic sunroof does cut into maximum headroom. Hopefully the new Nautilus gives us a bit more vertical space when fully optioned.

For interior color combinations, Lincoln will offer black and gray, black and blue, and Smoked Truffle, which Lincoln describes as "a two-tone neutral but warm theme." The available Jet Appearance package dresses up the exterior in darkened styling elements and adds copper accents to the black interior. The Black Label trim level sits at the pinnacle of the Nautilus lineup and adds the new Redwood theme to the options list. Everything above the dash is black, while everything below is a pleasant deep saddle brown, with white piping and stitching. Note that despite the name, the veneers used are American walnut, rather than redwood. Taking a page from Mercedes' playbook, the Nautilus will also feature a choice of three cartridges that can diffuse scented air through the climate system.

How's the Nautilus' tech?

The concept of a full-width touchscreen on top of the dashboard was the centerpiece of the Byton M-Byte SUV concept, before that startup flamed out. Luckily, the idea wasn't gone forever, with Lincoln stepping in to fully realize the potential of a massive, dash-spanning screen. It measures 48 inches in the Nautilus and stretches from pillar to pillar. The curved enclosure continues through the doors, giving the impression that it absolutely envelops the front passengers. The horizontally oriented 11.1-inch touchscreen isn't as immediately impressive, but we do like that it features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and over-the-air updates. The Nautilus' infotainment offerings are rounded out by a 28-speaker Revel audio system.

The Nautilus will also launch with the Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driving system (previously called Lincoln ActiveGlide). This suite of advanced safety features is only available on a few vehicles in the Ford ecosystem, and it allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel on certain highways in certain conditions. The 1.2 update introduces a hands-free lane change, slows for upcoming curves, and cheats to the opposite side of the lane when a big rig pulls next to you.