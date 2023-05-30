How does the Grand Highlander drive?

The straight answer is: sensibly. Toyota has a carefully honed understanding of the needs of American families and the Grand Highlander follows a familiar formula. It's an easy, composed drive with well-judged steering and pleasingly consistent braking. Body roll is also well contained on twistier terrain. It doesn't have any sporting pretensions but nor is it likely to induce complaints from the back seats.

So far, we've only been able to drive the regular Grand Highlander and the Hybrid Max version. The former is a little sluggish even when it's not fully laden. This means it will have to be worked hard on freeway ramps, for example, which will have a negative impact on fuel consumption. The Hybrid Max carries a significant premium over the gas alternative ($10,970) but it's certainly a more pleasurable companion, with the easy mid-range push feeling ideally suited to a vehicle of this type.

Handling its weight

The Grand Highlander does a good job of managing its considerable bulk. The suspension successfully suppresses surface imperfections without the floaty feeling that can make rear passengers queasy. Wind and road noise are also notable by their absence, with only the somewhat strained vocals from the standard gas engine disturbing the quiet ambience.

All-round visibility is also impressive with the driver enjoying a commanding position. Passengers in the third row of seats benefit from a slightly raised seating position that allows them to look over the top of the middle-row occupants, helping to avoid the claustrophobic feeling that some three-row SUVs can induce. That Toyota has achieved this while still maintaining sufficient headroom for adults is impressive.