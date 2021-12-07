We drove a G80 Sport with the Prestige and summer tire packages, which, combined, allow this four-door to do its best impression of a full-fledged sport sedan. With 391 lb-ft of torque on tap, the V6 has the thrust to propel you to extralegal speeds in just a few seconds. The adaptive suspension provides a stable, smooth ride in its default Comfort mode, and body roll in tight turns is well managed, even in this least aggressive driving mode. Selecting the Sport or Sport+ driving mode makes the vehicle feel even more planted, as well as firms up steering wheel effort.

These modes also hang onto gears a bit longer, so the transmission won't automatically upshift at low rpm. However, the shift logic does sometimes downshift unnecessarily under light loads. In Sport+ and at light throttle, for instance, the transmission might downshift for seemingly no reason, leaving you with an engine churning at 5,000 rpm and your foot barely on the accelerator. It's a strange feeling — many competitors will take a user's throttle position into account when making these decisions and feel more natural.

We knocked the V6-powered G80 last year for a few comfort-related issues, such as elevated road noise and a mildly brittle ride. Oddly, the Sport Prestige's new suspension tuning, which would theoretically make for an even stiffer ride, is perfectly reasonable on the road. The new active noise cancellation feature works as advertised; the G80 is impressively quiet at low speeds, and there's not much road noise on the highway.

Though performance is the Sport's true raison d'être, the interior upgrades might also seal the deal. The standard G80's steering wheel looks like a cross between the two-spoke design of the GV80 and those in some newer Hyundais. The Sport's three-spoke wheel is more conventional, svelte and, to our eyes, more handsome. The crosshatched carbon-fiber trim is also pretty neat, and the bookmarked chevron stitching on the seat centers is quite fetching. Finally, the blue and brown leather dyes from last year's model are not available on the Sport. Instead, buyers have a choice between the existing black or beige colors, or a new treatment that Genesis calls Sevilla Red. If you're looking to carry the sport theme to the nth degree, we recommend this new Red Vines-like color.

Edmunds says

V6-powered versions of the 2022 Genesis G80 are now called G80 Sport. A more aggressive exterior and unique cabin design help the G80 Sport look the part, while under-the-hood improvements ensure it has the performance to earn the name.