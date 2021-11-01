Now it looks like Ferrari finally had enough, too. The Prancing Horse recently sued Mansory over its Siracusa body kit for the 488 GTB and won the case in the European Union Court of Justice on copyright infringement claims. What that means is Ferrari sued, essentially, because it believes the Siracusa looks too much like the brand's own FXX-K, a track-only hypercar that was sold in extremely limited numbers. Reuters reported that the court ruled that a part of a car can be considered a component of design (though unregistered) if it is "a visible section of the product or complex product, clearly defined by particular lines, contours, colors, shapes, or texture." If you look at the two cars side by side, it's not hard to see where Ferrari was coming from.

While it does have a reputation for firing off cease-and-desist letters with more frequency than crooked card games in Hollywood Westerns, Ferrari clearly had a strong case this time. The Siracusa has design elements that were inspired by the FXX-K, specifically the fins at the back of the car, the stripe down the side of the car that perfectly matches a curve found in the FXX-K's bodywork, and the "V" shape in the FXX-K's hood. Ferrari isn't the type of brand that's going to let a copycat design slide, and it's gone to greater lengths than this to protect its brand in the past.