This Homemade BMW M3 Wagon Is the Ultimate Daily Machine

The result of all his hard work is a true one-of-one. There are a few F81 M3 wagons in the world, but his is the only one that we know of with a six-speed manual transmission. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six S55 engine under the hood is the one out of his M3, but modifications like a new intake, new exhaust, billet crank hub, and engine remap help it make more power than before. He also added MSS height-adjustable multi-spring rate coil overs to give it a nice squat stance on the road.

All in all, Embree said the project cost him around $105,000 for everything. That includes buying both cars, all the extra parts, the body shop and paint work, and the rental shop space to do the assembly and disassembly. Worth it? As far as he's concerned, absolutely. He notes that it helps that his Frankenstein daily driver, an M3 chassis with the four-cylinder engine out of the wagon, wider arches, and all-wheel drive, helps justify all the cash he spent on the project.

Embree has just one mission left: to persuade BMW to bring the all-new G81 M3 wagon to the United States. But there is a problem. Because the regular 3 Series wagon was never approved for sale here in the U.S., the M3 version of that wagon would have to go through a long, expensive process to be given the OK for sale here in the States. But Embree isn't giving up hope. He says that if Audi can do it with the RS 6, BMW can send us the M3 Touring. He might be right, but the chances are still exceptionally low.

"Instead of getting upset, mad, or feeling sorry for us, I thought that this could be the prime time to build my dream car, and put it to truly excellent use," he said. "[I wanted] to help people see and experience in some way all that a modern M3 wagon can be, and influence some hearts and minds in the world while helping make a very smooth business case for BMW of North America to sell it over here."

While we know deep down the chances are next to zero, we appreciate Embree's enthusiasm. If BMW never sells the new M3 wagon here, it just makes his work that much more special.