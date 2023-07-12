Edmunds' New ChatGPT Plugin Paves a New Way to Shop for Vehicles

Prospective car buyers using ChatGPT to search for their perfect car can now do so with greater confidence, thanks to a new Edmunds plugin for the artificial intelligence (AI) tool. Released at the end of June 2023, the Edmunds plugin offers greater accuracy for shoppers requesting vehicle reviews from ChatGPT.

Edmunds is the first U.S. car shopping resource to build a ChatGPT plugin that helps shoppers. The goal is to help those searching for vehicles to make more informed car purchasing decisions by offering access to original expert vehicle reviews and local inventory. Not only are ChatGPT's results enhanced, thanks to the deeper well of knowledge afforded by the plugin (currently, its data set only encompasses 2021 and newer vehicles), it also displays new and used vehicle inventory right in the chat window.

“Through Edmunds’ plugin for ChatGPT, shoppers are able to access our trusted vehicle reviews ... in a way that was not previously possible," said Nick Gorton, Edmunds’ chief innovation officer. "This is particularly timely for car shoppers since vehicle inventory is finally on its way to recovery after years of shortages.”

Subscribers to ChatGPT Plus can enable Edmunds' automotive plugin by navigating to the plugin store and searching for "Edmunds Cars" (instructions can be found on OpenAI here). Once the plugin is enabled, consumers can converse with ChatGPT as they typically would. When a car shopper asks a question that can be better answered with the use of Edmunds information, ChatGPT will call on the plugin, backed by real-time data from Edmunds, in order to offer a more complete and accurate answer.