Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Edmunds' New ChatGPT Plugin Paves a New Way to Shop for Vehicles

Edmunds' New ChatGPT Plugin Paves a New Way to Shop for Vehicles

It also displays new and used vehicle inventory right in the chat window

edmunds_x_chatgpt_plugin.jpg
  • Edmundsby
    Edmunds
    The Edmunds content team brings you industry-leading vehicle reviews, news and research tips that make it easier for you to find your perfect car.
  • Edmunds is the first U.S. car shopping resource to release a new plugin for ChatGPT.
  • The Edmunds Cars plugin returns more accurate results when users search for car reviews.
  • The plugin can also display vehicle inventory right in the chat window.

Prospective car buyers using ChatGPT to search for their perfect car can now do so with greater confidence, thanks to a new Edmunds plugin for the artificial intelligence (AI) tool. Released at the end of June 2023, the Edmunds plugin offers greater accuracy for shoppers requesting vehicle reviews from ChatGPT.

Edmunds is the first U.S. car shopping resource to build a ChatGPT plugin that helps shoppers. The goal is to help those searching for vehicles to make more informed car purchasing decisions by offering access to original expert vehicle reviews and local inventory. Not only are ChatGPT's results enhanced, thanks to the deeper well of knowledge afforded by the plugin (currently, its data set only encompasses 2021 and newer vehicles), it also displays new and used vehicle inventory right in the chat window.

“Through Edmunds’ plugin for ChatGPT, shoppers are able to access our trusted vehicle reviews ... in a way that was not previously possible," said Nick Gorton, Edmunds’ chief innovation officer. "This is particularly timely for car shoppers since vehicle inventory is finally on its way to recovery after years of shortages.”

Subscribers to ChatGPT Plus can enable Edmunds' automotive plugin by navigating to the plugin store and searching for "Edmunds Cars" (instructions can be found on OpenAI here). Once the plugin is enabled, consumers can converse with ChatGPT as they typically would. When a car shopper asks a question that can be better answered with the use of Edmunds information, ChatGPT will call on the plugin, backed by real-time data from Edmunds, in order to offer a more complete and accurate answer.

Edmunds says

Reviews and inventory search are just the beginning for Edmunds' integration with ChatGPT; more features will be added as they become available.

Edmundsby

The Edmunds content team brings you industry-leading vehicle reviews, news and research tips that make it easier for you to find your perfect car.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Discover the unrivaled
100% Electric BMW iX.
Learn more at BMWUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2023 CHEVROLET COLORADO
Learn More on Chevrolet.com 
2023 Subaru Outback
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2023 Ford Escape® SUV
Learn More at Ford.com 