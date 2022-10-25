Driven: 2023 Toyota Crown Offers More Fun for More Gas

How does the Crown drive?

As you might expect given the 50% advantage in horsepower that the Hybrid Max powertrain enjoys, there's a big difference between the way the XLE and Limited models drive versus their Platinum counterpart. The standard hybrid powertrain is much noisier on the road. The four-cylinder engine kicks in and drones somewhat loudly at anything higher than gentle acceleration. The inherent nature of a CVT's high-revving gearing adjustments can also keep the engine's unpleasant noises going at highway speeds.

The Crown's standard suspension is tuned for comfort. It does a good job of smoothing out most road imperfections but gets a bit floaty on curvier roads. Prepare for a lot of body roll when driving enthusiastically around turns.

Hop into the Platinum with the Hybrid Max powertrain and it's a completely different experience. We also tested this setup in the 2023 Lexus RX 500h and in both instances the system makes the vehicle feel more sporty than it has any right to. The instant jolt of electric torque from the motors makes the Crown feel light and lithe off-the-line, and when the gas engine kicks in to join the party, it makes the Crown legitimately quick. Pairing this with a six-speed automatic instead of a CVT was also a great choice; it makes the engine feel more responsive as well and you don't get the same levels of engine drone when accelerating.

The Crown sneakily feels a bit like a rear-wheel-drive performance sedan with this powertrain. The Hybrid Max's AWD system differs from the standard system because it's always sending at least 30% of its power to the rear wheels. That makes it a lot more fun but a lot less efficient than the on-demand AWD found in the XLE and Limited, which only moves power around if the front wheels slip. Just be prepared to pay for that privilege at the pump because the gap between 41 mpg and 30 mpg combined is wide, though at least both models take regular gas.

The adaptive suspension also does a much better job of controlling the Crown's weight. Initial turn-in does induce a little bit of body roll, but the suspension sorts that out midway through the corner and the sedan never feels sloppy. Though the steering ratio isn't quite as quick as something you'd hope for in a sports car, the Crown in Platinum guise is a lot more fun than it has any right to be.