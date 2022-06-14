Driven: 2022 McLaren Artura Is Crazy Fast, and Sips Fuel

What is the Artura?

McLaren is no stranger to blistering-fast plug-in hybrid vehicles. Its P1 supercar from the mid-2010s joined the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder of the time as limited-edition hypercars. Now the company has another one: the 2022 McLaren Artura. But this time the price is only a fraction of the P1's.

The Artura is recognizably a McLaren, with its curvy lines, inset headlights, side intakes, slim taillights and high-mounted exhaust outlets. But the lines are more crisp and the proportions lower and more bullish. Thanks to weight savings from carbon fiber and aluminum construction, McLaren says, the Artura checks in at around 3,300 pounds. That's pretty impressive, hybrid vehicle or not.

The Artura joins McLaren's V8-powered 720S and 765LT as part of its "Supercars" lineup. It is a subtly different sort of car. Stealthier, less angry.

Ferrari has just launched a hybrid V6 car of its own, the 296 GTB. That has nearly 150 horsepower more and a higher price, so the McLaren has a distinct place in the market. For both Ferrari and McLaren, hybrid isn't just about better fuel consumption or the ability to slip quietly through residential neighborhoods — valuable though both those things are. The hybrid tech is also about improving performance and powertrain responsiveness.