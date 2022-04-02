Driven: 2022 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, Last Hurrah for The Don V12

What is it?

As the Ultimae 780-4 name implies, this is the final edition of the Lamborghini Aventador. The V12 engine's wick is wound up to 769 horsepower, and it's paired with all-wheel drive. The Ultimae also has rear-wheel steering, plus front steering that varies its ratio according to speed, drive mode and other parameters.

Acceleration claims are 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds (without rollout) and 0-125 mph in 8.7 seconds. The top speed number is a catchy 222 mph.

The Aventador has always been one of the top-dog exotic supercars. It sits just half a rung below the super-rare limited-edition hypercars. Its V12 and single-clutch robotized transmission are mid-mounted in a carbon fiber structure, and the suspension is race car-like with its pushrod activated, horizontally mounted springs and dampers. Exotic enough for you?

Previous Aventador editions, such as the SVJ, have had madder-looking aerodynamic devices. But here the rear airfoil hides out of view until needed. That helps draw attention to what is after all a body that remains astounding in its proportions, surfaces and silhouette.

Lamborghini planned on making 600 copies of the Ultimae, of which 350 are the coupe and 250 the removable-hardtop roadster driven here. All sold. Then 15 were lost 10,000 feet beneath the Atlantic in the Felicity Ace shipping disaster. Lamborghini promises to replace them.