The DBX is far and away Aston Martin's most popular vehicle, accounting for half of the company's worldwide sales last year. And it's not hard to see why the DBX resonates with buyers of high-end luxury SUVs. It faithfully adapts the design, driving feel and craftsmanship that Aston Martin sports cars are known for to a more family-friendly vehicle. But if for some reason you were thinking the DBX lacked performance, there's a new version that might entice you: the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707.

The 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 starts by bumping the DBX's output by about 30%, then adds more performance hardware to help it handle as well as it goes.

So there's more power?

The answer to that question is an emphatic yes. Thanks to a technical partnership with Mercedes-AMG, the DBX707 uses a higher-performance version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine found in AMG applications. But Aston Martin didn't just take the engine and call it a day. Both turbochargers were upgraded and Aston subsequently gave the engine a completely new calibration resulting in a power output of 697 horsepower and 663 lb-ft. Not only is this 155 more horsepower than the standard DBX, but it's a whopping 120 horsepower and 36 lb-ft more than the same engine makes in the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

Managing that extra horsepower is a revised nine-speed automatic transmission. Now utilizing a multi-plate wet clutch in place of a torque converter, this transmission delivers 40% quicker shifts than in the standard DBX. All-wheel drive is standard, and the DBX707 features electronic center and rear differentials with custom tuning as well as a one-piece carbon-fiber driveshaft.

If you're wondering what's going to rein in all of this speed, Aston Martin has an answer: standard carbon-ceramic brakes for the 707. These carbon-ceramic brakes, which aren't even available on the regular DBX, are ideal for maximum and consistent braking performance during heavy use. Since the Aston has nearly 700 horsepower on tap, we're happy to see these as standard equipment.