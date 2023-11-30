- We put the Kia EV9 through its paces on our test track.
- 0-60 acceleration, braking, road holding and more.
- We also put it through our range test to see if it lives up to the EPA's estimate.
Tested: Does the 2024 Kia EV9 Live Up to the Hype?
Putting the big EV9 to the test, literally
The 2024 Kia EV9 is a big deal, and that's not just because it's a physically big car. The EV9 is the first proper fully electric three-row SUV we've seen from a mainstream manufacturer. It goes big on presence, packs in a lot of equipment, and is actually pretty pricey. But how does it perform? That's what we've here to find out.
The EV9 we tested was in the top-spec GT-Line trim. The letters G and T are essentially Kia's way of saying you went all out and, boy, does the EV9 pack in a lot of kit. There are three screens, 360 degrees of camera angles, heated and cooled seats, smart adaptive cruise control, multiple sun roofs, a self-leveling rear suspension, and plenty more. Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system pulls from a 99.8-kWh battery pack and together they make 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It also weighs in at nearly 6,000 pounds on our scales.
So what does all that do and how does it stack up on our track and in the real world? You're going to have to watch the video to find out.
Edmunds says
Safe to say we really like ourselves some EV9 now that we've finally gotten our hands on one.