Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Tested: Does the 2024 Kia EV9 Live Up to the Hype?

Tested: Does the 2024 Kia EV9 Live Up to the Hype?

Putting the big EV9 to the test, literally

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line front 3/4
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • We put the Kia EV9 through its paces on our test track.
  • 0-60 acceleration, braking, road holding and more.
  • We also put it through our range test to see if it lives up to the EPA's estimate.

The 2024 Kia EV9 is a big deal, and that's not just because it's a physically big car. The EV9 is the first proper fully electric three-row SUV we've seen from a mainstream manufacturer. It goes big on presence, packs in a lot of equipment, and is actually pretty pricey. But how does it perform? That's what we've here to find out.

The EV9 we tested was in the top-spec GT-Line trim. The letters G and T are essentially Kia's way of saying you went all out and, boy, does the EV9 pack in a lot of kit. There are three screens, 360 degrees of camera angles, heated and cooled seats, smart adaptive cruise control, multiple sun roofs, a self-leveling rear suspension, and plenty more. Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system pulls from a 99.8-kWh battery pack and together they make 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It also weighs in at nearly 6,000 pounds on our scales.

So what does all that do and how does it stack up on our track and in the real world? You're going to have to watch the video to find out.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line interior dashboard

Edmunds says

Safe to say we really like ourselves some EV9 now that we've finally gotten our hands on one.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid
Learn More at MitsubishiCars.com 
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Learn more 
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Hyundai TUCSON
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Discover the unrivaled
100% Electric BMW iX.
Learn more at BMWUSA.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model