Tested: Does the 2024 Kia EV9 Live Up to the Hype?

The EV9 we tested was in the top-spec GT-Line trim. The letters G and T are essentially Kia's way of saying you went all out and, boy, does the EV9 pack in a lot of kit. There are three screens, 360 degrees of camera angles, heated and cooled seats, smart adaptive cruise control, multiple sun roofs, a self-leveling rear suspension, and plenty more. Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system pulls from a 99.8-kWh battery pack and together they make 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It also weighs in at nearly 6,000 pounds on our scales.

So what does all that do and how does it stack up on our track and in the real world? You're going to have to watch the video to find out.