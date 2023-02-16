Edmunds U-Drags overview

A traditional drag race is all about straight-line speed, but true performance is about so much more than that. That’s why we invented U-Drags, a short head-to-head race format that tests acceleration, braking and handling. The two cars sprint to the quarter-mile mark, brake hard into a U-turn, then hustle back to the start. After that, we switch drivers and lanes and run it again to make sure both cars get a fair shot at glory.

This graphic below gives you a visual of how it all works. Check it out and then keep scrolling for all the details.