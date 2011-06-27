Used 2008 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews
Chicago S5
Have had my S5 for almost a year. Still love it every time I get in. Great overall experience. This is my 4th Audi: A8, 2 S4s and now S5. My favorite overall. Greatly improved fit/finish compared to my 2 S4s. Great in snow with high-performance snow tires. I would buy this car again without hesitation. Enjoying it too much to worry about mileage. I didn't get it for the mileage. Still like to just look at it after a year-great design.
Couldn't Ask for More!
What a great car to own and drive. I looked at the new M3, AWD250, 335Xi. This is a great daily driver - even though Minnesota winters thanks to AWD. Handles great and performs like a dream. Not to mention the downright serene exhaust note. Suspension is firm enough to eat up the turns, but soft enough to not leave you bruised upon arrival. Great GT cruiser. Getting MUCH better MPG than the sticker claims even with fairly aggressive driving. B&O Sound system is great and a must have add on. Every time I get in this car I'm glad I went with the S5. A great blend of performance and fun - yet supply enough to be a daily driver. Now an Audi convert! (past cars MB E5004matic)
The Perfect Automobile
The Audi S5 is the perfect all-around all weather car. In the time leading up to my purchase I drove the new M3, RS4, A5 and S4. The S5 is the perfect combination of performance, comfort, style, features and audible pleasure. I loved driving the M3 and was close to deciding on that car but I was a little worried about RWD in the northern Wisconsin winters that can make driving even an AWD car a challenge 6-8 months out of the year. After nearly three weeks with the S5 I can say I am thrilled with all aspects of the Audi. I disagree with people on the MPG, for a car of this type, the MPG is great. I drove 200+ highway miles today and got 23mpg. That is up from 19mpg in the 1st 1000miles.
Fantastic Daily driver
Going on over a year and this is still a great car with no issues. Great car, it is comfortable in every way, super quiet, great reliability, AWD, sexy looks, and feels like you get your money worth. I drove several BMW's before going with this car and even the 2013 BMW's didn't feel like it was worth the money. I got in this car and I immediately felt like it was in a class above the BMW's. You feel sexy getting in it and I have had it for 8 months and it still gives me the same feeling. I have the 6 speed manual and wouldn't want it another way. Only thing I would like to mention is if you are a purist and love to feel connected to the road then this isn't the car for you. This coupe is not a sports car but more of a luxury touring car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Audi has nailed the perfect car!
Until recently I have owned and driven BMWs, the most recent being a 330 xi. That was the last Bimmer I will ever buy, Audi has converted me to a loyal and longterm fan. I have been curious of Audi as a brand for some time and the look of the new S5 was what it took to get me to go and have a closer look. Wow.
Sponsored cars related to the S5
Related Used 2008 Audi S5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4