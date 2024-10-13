Charging a GM EV at a Tesla Supercharger: Everything You Need to Know

How do I get a Tesla adapter for my General Motors EV?

The process to get an official adapter from GM isn't as simple as getting one from Ford — owners of a Blue Oval EV merely need to visit Ford's accessories store. To secure an adapter from GM, you start by logging in to the brand-specific mobile app (in our case, the myChevrolet app). Assuming your myChevrolet account is linked to an OnStar account and your EV is attached to your myChevrolet account, you tap on your initials in the app and select "Public Charging." From there, you authorize app payments for the Supercharger network. Then, you can finally order a NACS DC adapter for a cool $225, which can either be shipped to a local dealer or your home. Including charges for shipping and tax, our adapter set us back $252.41.

Plugging in wasn't totally seamless

Tesla owners who plug into a Supercharger station have what is undoubtedly the easiest charging experience across the board. After you set up your in-app account and add a credit card to authorize payments, all you do from then on is connect the Supercharger plug to your car's NACS port. That's it. A number of other EVs and networks communicate with each other to support the Plug and Charge protocol, which means you don't have to fuss with authorizing a charging session using an app every time you plug in.

That wasn't our experience with charging the Blazer EV at a Supercharger, however. We connected the adapter, plugged in the Tesla charging cord and waited a few moments. We didn't hear the telltale clunks and whirs of the station activating, and the Blazer's instrument panel didn't show charging input. We opened the app, selected the individual station and authorized the session. Within seconds, the Supercharger unit clanged to life, and we were off to the races. Chevy currently supports Plug and Charge on the EVgo network (the two entities have a partnership, and some EVgo stations bear GM's Ultium branding) and a GM spokesperson confirmed the company is working on a similar experience for the Supercharger network.