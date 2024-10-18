The Cars We're Most Excited For in 2025

"Oh man, I can't wait to drive that," is a common phrase heard 'round the Edmunds office; we're always chatting about the latest and greatest cars as they hit the scene. But of course, some new metal piques our interest more than others. That's where today's list video comes in.

Join senior news editor Nick Yekikian as he rounds up some of the vehicles we're most excited to see and drive next year. This list isn't just limited to super-powerful, super-expensive exotic cars either. Humble everyday drivers like the Toyota 4Runner and Honda Civic Hybrid are near and dear to our hearts and have certainly earned a spot on this list.

What else are we stoked to drive in '25? Watch the video below to find out.