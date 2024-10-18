Skip to main content

The Cars We're Most Excited For in 2025

We can't wait to welcome these newcomers into the Edmunds garage

2025 Toyota 4Runner front 3/4
  • There are a ton of awesome new cars scheduled to launch in 2025.
  • But some are more exciting than others.
  • These are the new vehicles we can't wait to test next year.

"Oh man, I can't wait to drive that," is a common phrase heard 'round the Edmunds office; we're always chatting about the latest and greatest cars as they hit the scene. But of course, some new metal piques our interest more than others. That's where today's list video comes in.

Join senior news editor Nick Yekikian as he rounds up some of the vehicles we're most excited to see and drive next year. This list isn't just limited to super-powerful, super-expensive exotic cars either. Humble everyday drivers like the Toyota 4Runner and Honda Civic Hybrid are near and dear to our hearts and have certainly earned a spot on this list.

What else are we stoked to drive in '25? Watch the video below to find out.

