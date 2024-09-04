Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: How to buy a vehicle in today’s market

Join the duo as they provide advice on buying a vehicle.

How to Buy a Car
  • written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • Alistair and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria take on vehicle buying.
  • Jessica Caldwell, Head of Insights at Edmunds, joins the guys to talk buying tips and advice.

This week's episode dives into all things car buying. Matt and Alistair chat with Jessica Caldwell, Head of Insights at Edmunds, about the current state of buying a vehicle. They discuss which vehicle categories might be more attractive than others, including EVs vs. gas engines, buying vs. leasing, and new vs. used. 

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

2024 Hyundai TUCSON
Learn More 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 BMW X Range.
Learn More at BMWUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 All-Electric Acura ZDX
Learn More at Acura.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
Learn More at Chevrolet.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model