CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: How to buy a vehicle in today’s market
Join the duo as they provide advice on buying a vehicle.
This week's episode dives into all things car buying. Matt and Alistair chat with Jessica Caldwell, Head of Insights at Edmunds, about the current state of buying a vehicle. They discuss which vehicle categories might be more attractive than others, including EVs vs. gas engines, buying vs. leasing, and new vs. used.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.