CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: How to buy a vehicle in today’s market

This week's episode dives into all things car buying. Matt and Alistair chat with Jessica Caldwell, Head of Insights at Edmunds, about the current state of buying a vehicle. They discuss which vehicle categories might be more attractive than others, including EVs vs. gas engines, buying vs. leasing, and new vs. used.

